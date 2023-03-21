Farm Online
Shearer training centre nears completion

VN
By Victoria Nugent
Updated March 22 2023 - 9:56am, first published 8:00am
A wool harvesting open day was held at Falkiner Memorial Field Station in May 2022.

The first shearing schools at a new training facility in NSW will be held within months.

VN

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

