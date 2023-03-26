A Victorian rural council has stopped issuing building permits.
Swan Hill Rural City Council said it was forced to act because of a "critical shortage" of qualified building surveyors.
The council is instead directing ratepayers to use private building surveyors.
Other councils are known to have similar problems and have copped criticism from ratepayers over long delays for the service.
The Victorian government's planning department is still directing people to obtain permits from their council.
The Swan Hill council says it cannot accept permit applications "at this time".
The council's development and planning director, Heather Green said more than 90 per cent of permits issued in Victoria were carried out by private certifiers.
"The building industry has access to private certifiers in Swan Hill and we have commenced advising regular customers of this change," Ms Green said.
A building permit is needed for all major building projects including new homes, home extensions, garages and commercial projects.
Permits are also needed for small projects including sheds, retaining walls, fences, decks, carports, verandahs, swimming pools and spas.
"Council intends to complete the existing building permit applications it currently has and will continue to conduct swimming pool and spa audits and registration," Ms Green said.
Ms Green said her council would continue providing Statutory building functions.
"Statutory building functions like report and consent applications, providing building information certificates, enforcing compliance with regulations, investigating suspected non-compliance with the Building Act and utilising emergency powers to protect public safety will continue to be provided by council," she said.
The local building industry is being advised of the change, she said.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
