The Dairy Australia (DA) Forage Value Index (FVI) for 2023 is now available to help with variety selection for sowing this autumn.
The total number of trials contributing to the FVI rankings has increased in the latest update.
In 2023, more than 20 different trials across south-east Australia contributed to the perennial ryegrass FVI, 18 trials to the Italian ryegrass FVI and 15 trials to the annual ryegrass FVI.
The FVI aggregates the results of all trials into a single set of rankings, based on dry matter (DM) yield.
It assigns different economic values to the extra seasonal DM produced at the different stages of the year to create an overall prediction of the potential profitability of each variety.
The map (see Figure 1) shows the location of trial sites across the country that contributed to the 2023 FVI for annual, Italian and perennial ryegrass.
More information on the FVI can be found at dairyaustralia.com.au/FVI.
A 'Frequently Asked Questions' document has been produced on the FVI this year, which is also accessible via the DA website.
A key partner in the update to the FVI is the Pasture Trial Network (PTN); it provided almost all of the data used to calculate the FVI rankings.
The PTN is a joint initiative involving Meat and Livestock Australia, the Australian Seed Federation, all the main pasture seed breeding companies in Australia and Dairy Australia.
"We are regularly updating our website with new trial results that have been statistically analysed and show the differences seasonal yield between varieties in each individual trial," said PTN executive officer Tony Butler, who is keen to highlight how producers can also access the individual trial results that contribute to the FVI.
"This information might well be of interest to producers who want to go one step further than just looking at the FVI and perhaps might wish to look at results from a trial site very close to their own farm or one in a similar environment.
"In addition, we are not just limited to ryegrass species - trial results on other species such as tall fescue, cocksfoot, lucerne, phalaris and sub clover are all available to view on the PTN website."
An example of a typical PTN trial on the PTN website is shown in Figure 2.
The data can be accessed via the PTN website at: https://etools.mla.com.au/ptn/#/regions.}
Bega, NSW, dairy farmer Will Russell will be checking the NSW FVI to see what varieties rank best in his region before sowing this autumn.
With about 300 cows on a milking platform of 130 hectares, Mr Russell relies on regular irrigation of his farm to provide high quality pasture throughout the year.
In recent years, he has changed from annual ryegrass to Italian ryegrass, basing his selection on his soil type and level of irrigation and the ability of Italians to provide more high-quality feed later into the season than annual ryegrass.
He said he was looking forward to the release of the new FVI tables to find out if there were any other varieties that might work better for his region.
Mr Russell believes that one strong advantage of the FVI tables is that the data comes from various regions through the Pasture Trial Network.
"Because the data is locally based, I can access the Bega data from the local Pasture Trial Network," Mr Russell said.
"I can look at data that is based on my region, in addition to other areas around Australia with similar rainfall patterns and soil types."
The FVI table data is accessible and easy to understand. The tables are designed to help farmers make informed decisions to improve pasture productivity at key times of the year and ultimately improve farm profitability.
Analysis of forage quality, a trait of economic importance, is currently ongoing for perennial ryegrass varieties.
It is hoped this data will provide further value to producers and advisers on varietal level differences in digestibility.
In addition, several new trials are completed or close to completion and will be available on the PTN website.
"A range of annual and Italian ryegrass trials that were sown in autumn 2022 have recently been completed and analysed for Bairnsdale in east Gippsland, Oaks in Tasmania and Busselton in Western Australia and Colac and Warrnambool in the Western Districts of Victoria. This data will be available on the PTN website very soon," Mr Butler said.
This dataset, along with some perennial ryegrass trials due to finish in autumn 2023, will form the basis of the FVI updates in early 2024.
To see the tables for each variety for all regions, visit dairyaustralia.com.au/FVI.
Note: The Forage Value Index is a collaborative effort between Dairy Australia, Agriculture Victoria, Australian Seed Federation, Meat and Livestock Australia and Datagene.
