Forage Value Index updated to include more trial data

March 27 2023 - 9:00am
Bega, NSW, dairy farmer Will Russell's selection of Italian ryegrass is based on information in the Forage Value Index tables. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia

The Dairy Australia (DA) Forage Value Index (FVI) for 2023 is now available to help with variety selection for sowing this autumn.

