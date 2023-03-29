Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

Condition scoring for best conception rate the take-home message from PDS trial

KM
By Kristin Murdock
March 29 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regular condition scoring of ewes and rams leads to best conception rates according to a recently completed PDS Dorper trial. Picture supplied.
Regular condition scoring of ewes and rams leads to best conception rates according to a recently completed PDS Dorper trial. Picture supplied.

"Turbo-charging" reproductive performance has been the outcome of management changes for White Dorper producer Ben Polkinghorne who farms near Penong on Eyre Peninsula in South Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KM

Kristin Murdock

Sheep and Wool Writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.