Scenic Rim food producers ready for the autumn Farm Gate Trail

By Larraine Sathicq
Updated March 29 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 12:31pm
Dallas Davidson of Towri Sheep Cheeses greets visitors on the Farm Gate Trail this time last year. Picture by Larraine Sathicq
THE Scenic Rim Farm Gate Trail has dairy farmers, growers, producers, winemakers, brewers and distillers across the region ready to open their gates again on April 2.

