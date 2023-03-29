THE Scenic Rim Farm Gate Trail has dairy farmers, growers, producers, winemakers, brewers and distillers across the region ready to open their gates again on April 2.
Destination Scenic Rim chief executive Christelle Moller said the event, near Brisbane, provided the opportunity for visitors to learn and appreciate where food comes from.
"There's nothing quite like standing in the paddock that was home to food just tasted, or touching the vines that produced wines just sipped, or shaking the calloused hand of a farmer whose joy in your visit shows in the width of their smile. This is what the Scenic Rim Farm Gate Trail is all about," she said.
Producers ready to greet visitors include Towri Sheep Cheeses, Tommerup's Dairy Farm, Scenic Rim Brewery, Elderflower Farm and many more.
This time last year thousands turned up to the event, which had to be postponed due to the impacts of severe weather.
Some farms were still recovering from flood damage but 20 properties opened their gates to locals and city visitors.
Mindful of the devastation the floods brought to farmers in nearby regions, visitors were encouraged to donate a gold coin or two to be distributed to those in need.
Destination Scenic Rim reported a record number of farmers, growers and producers taking part this year, with at least 25 open gates inviting guests to fill their empty Eskies, talk to famers and understand more about where and how their food is produced.
