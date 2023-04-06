Farm Online
Beef edges in on lucrative US college market

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated April 6 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 11:00am
Australian beef is served up in stew at the University of Massachusetts dining hall. Picture via MLA.
Australian beef is served up in stew at the University of Massachusetts dining hall. Picture via MLA.

AS the United States goes on the hunt for even more beef from global markets to offset its own declining domestic production while its cattle herd rebuilds, Australia is angling not only for big orders but for the type of orders that will make our producers the most money.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

