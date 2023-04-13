Victoria Police have arrested seven people at a Benalla abattoir after protesters allegedly shut down operations.
The group, Farm Transparency Project, labelled the action a "co-ordinated disruption" and claimed about 30 protesters entered the facility this morning.
It comes after the group's executive director, Chris Delforce, captured footage at three abattoirs on the carbon dioxide stunning practice.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said police responded to protest activity at a Firth Road property.
"It's understood a number of people chained themselves to equipment at a business about 4am," they said.
"Seven people were arrested at the scene.
"As a result three men and four women between the ages of 23 and 53 from Melbourne, Tasmania and NSW were charged with trespass offences and bailed to attend the Benalla Magistrates' Court at later dates."
They said no one was injured during the incident.
The group have called on the State Government to launch an inquiry about the use of carbon dioxide gas for stunning practices.
"In the two weeks since our footage was released, we have gone directly to the Australian Pork industry and to the government to ask what is being done to address this issue," a Farm Transparency Project statement read.
Carbon dioxide stunning is legal in Australia, is used globally, and is RSPCA-approved.
"This is what the pork industry proudly claims to be the 'most humane' option out there for stunning pigs," the group's statement read.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
