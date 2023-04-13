Farm Online
Seven Benalla abattoir protesters arrested, charged with trespass

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated April 13 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 12:48pm
About 30 protesters allegedly shut down operations at a Benalla abattoir this morning, after protesting carbon dioxide stunning practices. Picture supplied
Victoria Police have arrested seven people at a Benalla abattoir after protesters allegedly shut down operations.

