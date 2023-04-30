Belview Brangus to hit 40 years in style

Trevor and Colleen Jorgensen of Belview Brangus, at Myall Creek, New South Wales, are celebrating 40 years of Brangus breeding in 2023. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Belview Brangus

The year 2023 marks 40 years in the Brangus breed for Trevor and Colleen Jorgensen, based at Myall Creek on the North West slopes and Plains in New South Wales.

The journey began in 1983 on the Northern Rivers at Bentley near Casino with a handful of Angus cows and a Brahman bull.

They were so impressed with the foraging ability and performance of these first cross Brangus that it was an easy decision for them to join the Australian Brangus Cattle Association (ABCA), stud number 216, and purchase their first registered Brangus.

Relocation in 1991 to Myall Creek and a gradual expansion over the years now sees an aggregation of almost 5000 hectares where they join 800 to 900 females each year to supply both seedstock and commercial markets.

The Magnet aggregation started with 400ha of tired sheep grazing and cultivation country. With the aim to double the holding over each 10-year period, adjoining properties have been purchased as they became available.

The Jorgensens land ranges from near-level alluvial creek flats to gently sloping red-contoured cultivation to steeper traprock timbered grazing hills. They annually receive an average is 675mm of summer dominant rainfall. Creek flats are used for grazing oats and grain production, which is used within the business. Extensive areas of the contoured cultivation have been sown down to tropical pastures and the steeper hill country has open grazing and timbered areas.

Young cattle and bulls are run on oats during winter and tropical pastures during the summer months. Cows calve and are joined on the open grazing country and are taken to "a room with a view" in the hills after calves are weaned. Split joining programs are run with two-thirds of the herd calving in spring and the other third in autumn. This enables them to better utilise their pasture and spreads income throughout the year.

A portion of the 12 young heifers to be offered at the Belview Brangus sale on Friday, June 16. Picture supplied

Pasture regeneration and soil rejuvenation have been a high priority in the management of the property over the years.

"There is enormous satisfaction in seeing productive paddocks of dense improved pasture where there was once low-yielding cultivation. And as the next generations make their way back home, the notion of leaving it better than when you found it really rings true," Mr Jorgensen said.

Two of Trevor and Colleen's three children and their families have returned home from off-farm careers to assist in running the operation.

"We are fortunate to acquire into management the benefits of off-farm careers of our children and their partners infusing agronomy, finance, and veterinary professions into the Belview business.

"The pursuit of off-farm lives and careers was certainly encouraged but as the business expands and the demands of the operations increase we feel very fortunate that Dane and Alice, along with Emily and Nathan Roberts have chosen to return."

The Brangus breed has proved its adaptability over the years for the Jorgensens. The ability to adjust the content of Brahman and Angus blood percentages provides great versatility to perform in a range of conditions and has seen the Jorgensens through many dry times.

"We have chosen to have the majority of our cattle between 30 and 40 per cent Brahman blood but we also have a group of lower content cows that fit into the Ultrablack breeding program."

The Brangus herd at Belview is the product of four decades of dedication to breeding adaptable females that will perform to the range of pressures the environment can throw and meet demands the markets insist on.

"We have focused on carcase traits while retaining a productive female for a long time and enjoy the challenge of striving for this balance in a structurally sound, phenotypically appealing, and fertile package. We might breed the unicorn one day, but until then we will keep trying."

Lot 54 Belview Topaz T019, sired by Suhn's Business Line 30D26. Picture supplied

The Belview herd has been registered since 1983. Technologies such as artificial breeding, embryo transfer, Breedplan recording, genomic testing, and DNA parentage verification have been adopted into management as they became available.

Trevor and Colleen have both served terms on the management board of the ABCA. They have hosted many open days and field days to promote Brangus over the years, they've been involved in sale committees, shown Brangus at local and Royal shows, and at Beef in Rockhampton.

In 2022 Trevor and Colleen were "honoured and humbled" to be awarded Life Membership of the ABCA at the annual general meeting in Rockhampton.

"To be recognised by our peers for our contribution to this great breed is something to be treasured".

One of the Jorgensens great pleasures over the years has been the relationships they have built along the way.

"The old and new faces from near and far that have joined the Brangus breed over the years, the people behind the commercial operations that have backed us and the industry faces that keep the wheels turning. Your friendships, interest in our operation, and continued support are appreciated every day."

Lot 6, Belview Sorrento S116, sired by Belview Gold Rush N077. Picture supplied

To mark Belview's 40th year, an on-property and online sale is being held on Friday, June 16. The 62 lot catalogue offers Brangus and Ultrablack bulls between 20 to 24 months-of-age alongside a selection of their leading Brangus yearling bulls from the 2022 Autumn drop. To finish the sale, 12 young females will be offered.

"Traditionally, bulls have been privately sold by 20 months of age, and females are held tightly within the herd, and are rarely offered for sale. The decision to offer all the sale animals on one day has certainly increased the workload and preparation, but we hope that clients appreciate being given the ability to view all the years' sale bulls in one day.

"The offering of females is not a light decision, they represent the herds' heart and generally are not released. But there is a lot to celebrate and the lots on offer display the range of genetics infused throughout the Belview herd."

Bloodlines are infused with genetics from America, domestic Australian studs, and Belview sires from proven female lines.

Belview sire, Beacon Q060 by Suhn's Majestik Beacon has a great lineup of progeny in the sale. Beacon's dam Triple B Nicola L224, used in the Jorgensens donor program, and her natural calves have proven to be a valuable addition to the Belview herd. Beacon's progeny all display the growth, thickness, softness, and excellent temperament of their sire. Belview Beacon Q060 is in the top 1pc for growth and scrotal traits.

To mark Belview's 40th year, an on-property and online sale is being held on Friday, June 16. The 62 lot catalogue offers Brangus and Ultrablack bulls between 20 to 24 months-of-age alongside a selection of their leading Brangus yearling bulls from the 2022 Autumn drop. To finish the sale, 12 young females will be offered. Picture supplied

Belview Gold Rush N077 by Brighton of Salacoa has bulls and heifers in the sale. Belview Gold Rush has an excellent phenotype backed up by a great balance of EBVs, he's in the top 10pc for all growth, scrotal, EMA, fat, and IMF traits and is out of a very strong cow line.

Belview Poseidon P052, grandsire is CRC North Star, and his dam Belview Zena F10 is an old favourite, representing Belview at Beef 2012 and many other shows, she is 13 years old, has been flushed, and has her 11th calf at foot.

AI sires represented in the draft are Suhn's Business Line, Oaklands Lawman, Voewood Law Firm, and Angus sire 44 Envision.

The sale will be held at their Jorgensens Inverleigh property, with the sale to be interfaced by Elite Livestock Auctions, commencing at 1pm with pre-sale inspections from 10am. An open day will be hosted on Saturday, May 27 to view sale lots. Private inspections can be arranged by appointment.

"It is with great anticipation we welcome all interested parties to our milestone sale celebrating 40 years in the Brangus breed. We feel there are some exciting stud sire prospects as well as bulls to suit our commercial clients."

The Brangus breed has proved its adaptability over the years for the Jorgensens. Picture supplied

The catalogue is now online on the ABCA, Elite Livestock Auctions, and Belview Brangus websites. Photos and videos by Five Star Creative will be available online in early May.

For pre-sale enquiries please contact Ray White Tenterfield, selling agent Ben Sharpe on 0428 364 487 or ben.sharpe@raywhite.com, and Trevor and Colleen Jorgensen on (02) 67 236 454, Mob: 0427 236 454 or admin@belview.net.au