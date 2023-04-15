One of the biggest wine producers in Australia and the nation's largest organic wine makers, Salena Estate Wines in the Riverland, is on the market.
Family-owned Salena Estate has regularly made it into Australia's top 20 wine makers over the past decade.
Located at Bookpurnong, between Loxton and Berri, the wine company was established in 1998 by wine identities Bob and Sylvia Franchitto and named after their daughter Salena.
A vertically integrated operation, it grows its own grapes, harvests and transports them to a modern winery located on site, and then completes the production process by bottling and packaging before shipping to markets across the globe.
The Riverland is one of the nation's most productive agricultural regions, accounting for 63 per cent of South Australia's grape crush in 2022.
Besides Salena Estate, it is home to other leading wineries such as Kingston Estate, The Wine Group, Angove Family Winemakers, Oxford Landing Estates and boutique producers such as 919 Wines.
Salena Estate has a crushing capacity of around 15,000 tonnes and a total storage capacity of around 17 million litres.
It also has a bottling and packing line, which processes about 4500 bottles per hour and a distillery, which produces a variety of gin and vodka products under the Lock4 Distillery label.
A few years ago Salena Estate also opened the doors to its award-winning restaurant Cucina 837.
Large-scale vineyards are located in two sites - 185 hectares (457 acres) on two titles at Bookpurnong and 28ha (69 acres) on six titles at Lyrup.
The total vineyard area is about 191.5ha (473 acres) planted to predominantly red varieties.
A substantial area of about 121ha (299 acres) is certified organically grown.
The business produces about 150,000 cases of organic wine annually since it converted just under half of our property in 2009.
Becoming certified organic is a three-year process to convert a vineyard from normal production to organic production.
The Lyrup site is improved by a 1050 square metre storage shed, and a prestige residence in landscaped surrounds.
Colliers Agribusiness national director Tim Altschwager said Salena estate has been a key contributor to the Riverland wine region since operations began about 30 years ago.
Salena Estate Wines is for sale by expressions of interest, in one line or separately, closing May 18.
For more information contact Tim Altschwager at Colliers on 0408 814699.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
