Farm Online
Home/Property

One of Australia's biggest wine makers has gone on the market in the Riverland

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
April 16 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
One of South Australia's biggest wine companies is on the market. Pictures from Colliers
One of South Australia's biggest wine companies is on the market. Pictures from Colliers

One of the biggest wine producers in Australia and the nation's largest organic wine makers, Salena Estate Wines in the Riverland, is on the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.