Australian Dairy Carbon Calculator updated

April 17 2023 - 9:00am
Dairy Australia has released a report about the 30 ways Australian dairy is reducing environmental impact, ensuring a more sustainable industry into the future. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia
To maintain its place as a preferred supplier of nutritious dairy products, the Australian dairy industry needs to demonstrate action to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

