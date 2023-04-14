Farm Online

Cyclone Ilsa downgraded to tropical low, moves east across NT

By Rachael Ward and Tara Cosoleto
Updated April 15 2023 - 9:30am, first published 8:30am
The Pardoo Roadhouse and Tavern bore the brunt of Cyclone Ilsa as it made landfall in northwest WA. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Cyclone Ilsa has been downgraded to a tropical low but flash flooding and strong winds are still expected to lash parts of the Northern Territory.

