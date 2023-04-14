Cyclone Ilsa downgraded to tropical low, moves east across NT

Cyclone Ilsa has been downgraded to a tropical low but flash flooding and strong winds are still expected to lash parts of the Northern Territory.
Damaging 100km/h winds are forecast to hit the Tanami and Lasseter districts on Saturday morning before moving to the Simpson and southern parts of the Barkly district.
Up to 100mm of rain is forecast to fall across a six-hour period, the Bureau of Meteorology warned.
"Those really intense rainfalls are going to fall over a space of a few hours so there could be some flash flooding through the area, particularly the northern parts of the Lasseter district and into the northwest parts of the Simpson Desert," senior meteorologist Sally Cutter said.
The severe weather is expected to move east across the NT on Saturday, nearing Alice Springs by the afternoon.
It comes after Ex-cyclone Ilsa caused damage to parts of remote inland Western Australia.
The system crossed the WA coast early on Friday between De Grey and Pardoo as a category five.
It was downgraded to category one by the afternoon as it tracked through the eastern Pilbara with wind gusts up to 170km/h.
Pardoo Roadhouse and Tavern, 150km northeast of Port Hedland, bore the brunt of Ilsa as it made landfall, packing record winds of 213km/h.
"We are all still a bit shaken and emotional to see the damage," they posted on Facebook.
"She may have wiped us out but she can't take away our spirit."
The owners have launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for an estimated $4 million in damage.
"The roof of our roadhouse is gone, staff rooms and buildings have been wiped out, most of the accommodation we offered onsite has been wiped out or received extensive damage," they wrote.
Telfer gold mine operator Newcrest Mining has begun assessing the Pilbara site for hazards such as fallen power lines and loose tree branches as well as any hidden structural damage.
"Pending inspections of the airstrip and village, we aim to commence bringing the majority of people back to site from tomorrow afternoon and through the remainder of the weekend," the miner said on Friday.
WA Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said the full extent of the destruction could take days to assess.
Australian Associated Press
