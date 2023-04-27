Farm Online
VFF raises water buyback fears, on back of SDLAM project pause

By Andrew Miller
April 27 2023 - 3:00pm
VFF Water Council chair Andrew Leahy says he's concerned delays in completing the Sustainable Diversion Limit Adjustment Mechanism projects may result in further water buybacks. Picture supplied
The Victorian Famers Federation and Murray River councils have expressed alarm at the Victorian state government's plans to pause four of its nine Murray-Darling Basin Plan Sustainable Diversion Limit Adjustment Mechanism projects.

