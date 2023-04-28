EU rule changes spell the end for popular herbicide

A ONCE popular grass weed herbicide for use in broadleaf crops such as canola and pulses is set to be phased out in spite of still being registered for use.
In a sign of the increasing ability of foreign regulatory changes to influence Australian agronomics a change to EU maximum residue limits (MRLs) for haloxyfop will usher in a change of policy in Australia.
While haloxyfop-based products, such as Verdict, will remain officially registered by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) for use, the Australian Oilseeds Federation has requested farmers that have used the product not to deliver into the bulk handling system, meaning in practical terms it will not be used.
AOF executive director Nick Goddard said if used haloxyfop could jeopardise access to the lucrative European market, which is by far the largest buyer of Australian canola and also purchases significant volumes of pulses such as lupins.
READ MORE: Another canola record
READ MORE: Big breakthrough in pod shatter
"Whilst haloxyfop remains a legally registered product in Australia, any future use on canola, given the impending change in the EU MRL, will result in a residue detection above the new EU MRL," he said.
"To maintain access into the EU market, Australian canola growers are advised of the need to use alternative weed control options for the 2023 season crop, and in future cropping programs."
The silver lining for Australian canola and pulse producers are that there are a number of similar herbicides that can be used as a replacement, many from within the 'fops and dims' herbicide group.
Products based on compounds such as clethodim, butroxydim and quizalofop, all common within the cropping sector are still suitable for use, along with a number of other alternatives.
Mr Goddard said the Australian industry had been well prepared for the changes in EU MRL requirements, having worked with the EU on the matter since potential changes to residue limits were first announced there in 2015.
He said the first move had been to try and broker a deal that would allow an MRL that would see Australian producers able to continue to use the product, however this failed.
Mr Goddard said the new EU regulations had not yet come into effect and it was not known exactly when they would be implemented however the Australian industry had made the decision to get on the front foot and inform growers early to ensure no haloxyfop applications were made during the growing season.
"This timing is also designed to provide adequate time for growers and advisers to consider and develop alternative weed control options for this year's canola crop."
Mr Goddard said it was important from an industry reputation perspective that Aussie growers adhered to the request.
"To maintain our strong trading reputation and ensure continued market access, it is critical that exported canola meets import country MRLs."
The changes will see the EU reducing its MRL for haloxyfop on canola from 0.2mg/kg to 0.005mg/kg.
Chemical restrictions in the EU are becoming increasingly stringent and many popular Australian crop protection products, such as paraquat herbicide and neo-nicotinoid insecticides are banned within the EU zone.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.