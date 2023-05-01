Farm Online

Illegal dumping pollutes Orange Ploughmans Wetlands, 'serial offender' blamed

William Davis
By William Davis
May 1 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Illegal dumping has caused a breakout of pollution at a reserve Orange drinking water source. A serial offender is suspected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.