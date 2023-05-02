Farm Online
Updated guidance released on Dairy Code of Conduct

May 2 2023 - 10:00am
ACCC deputy chair Mick Keogh says dairy processors need to familiarise themselves with updates to the Dairy Code of Conduct guidance. File picture
Dairy processors have been provided with additional information on their legal obligations under the Dairy Code of Conduct.

