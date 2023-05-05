GRAIN Producers Australia are keeping the pressure on the Federal Government to keep biosecurity concerns to the fore in next week's budget.
In particular the organisation, responsible for the largest biosecurity portfolio in agriculture through its work with Plant Health Australia, said it wanted to see a more secure and sustainable funding model with other sectors outside agriculture also contributing.
GPA chair, Barry Large, said he was heartened by recent comments by federal agriculture minister Murray Watt's comments to media last week at the Port of Brisbane in regards to ensuring agriculture was not responsible for doing all the heavy lifting for biosecurity funding.
READ MORE: Low grain prices in focus
READ MORE: GPA appoints first chief executive
Mr Large - who also chairs the GPA biosecurity committee - said the upcoming federal budget will now test whether the minister's promising words were matched by investment and actions.
"Because we live with the consequences, grain producers understand the critical importance of shared responsibilities and having a strong biosecurity system to prevent the incursion of exotic pests and diseases that could totally devastate farm production and trade," he said.
"That's why GPA works in partnership with Plant Health Australia and collaborates with other stakeholders to help manage biosecurity risks and emergency responses, such as varroa mite."
"We've long advocated for the introduction of a levy on imported sea containers to improve the biosecurity system, with a fairer financial contribution from risk-creators and shared responsibilities.
"We're now looking towards next week's federal budget in anticipation of genuine steps being taken to deliver a more sustainable and stronger biosecurity system, with better safeguards for growers."
GPA chief executive Colin Bettles said with the global population continuing to expand to 10 billion by 2050, and food production facing greater challenges, along with increasingly complex global trade and human movements, the Australian biosecurity systems needed to be future-proofed.
"A stronger biosecurity system with sustainable funding will ensure we can properly manage these increasing risks, so Australian grain producers and industry can continue playing our critical role feeding and fuelling Australians and the world," he said.
He warned that while livestock diseases such as foot and mouth disease or lumpy skin disease had captured many of the headlines regarding potential biosecurity breaches in Australia there were pests out there that could wreak havoc in the grains sector.
"A tiny hitchhiker pest such as Khapra beetle poses a $15.5 billion threat to the Australian grains industry and would also have dire consequences for rural communities and economies."
"Next week's budget needs to demonstrate real intent to ensure we're taking the necessary steps towards delivering this stronger biosecurity system that's long been talked about.
"Australia's a big country with a significant number of potential pathways for these tiny devastating pests and diseases to enter.
"We need a biosecurity system underpinned by a more fair, secure and sustainable funding model, that's equally focused on the job of managing these growing threats and risks, to properly protect our growers, industry and communities."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.