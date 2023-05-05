National energy transition authority welcomed by ag industry

THE federal government will establish a national energy transition authority, which will be charged with ensuring workers, industries and communities are not left behind in the pursuit of net zero carbon goals.
The National Net Zero Authority was welcomed by the National Farmers' Federation, as farming communities around Australia will be among the most acutely impacted by Australia's energy transition.
NFF chief executive Tony Mahar said the new authority must look closely at the cumulative impacts of the energy transition on farm production.
"When we talk about new renewable energy or new transmission lines, we're talking about old farmland," Mr Mahar said.
Mr Mahar said that already, poorly executed transmission line projects had become a major source of tension in rural communities.
"What we've seen in recent years is energy companies riding roughshod over farmers, with token consultation and no care given to the role they play in feeding and clothing the population," he said.
"That has to stop. Farmland and the farmers who grow our food need to be valued and respected. I hope this new Authority can help bring some common sense into the frame.
"A constructive and considerate partnership with farmers is central to delivering the government's Powering Australia Plan.
"This new Authority will need to work closely with farmers to strike the right balance between hitting net zero, and maintaining our capacity to produce food and fibre."
Mr Mahar said the NFF is calling on the Government to introduce an enforceable code of conduct to steer the practices of energy companies.
"Clearly the 'let it rip' approach continues to fail. Just ask anyone in St Arnaud, Castra or Batlow. The power companies are abusing their authority at every step.
"The Federal Government has a responsibility to level the playing field here before it embarks on a building spree on farmland across the country. We look forward to the new Authority being an important player in that."
In a related pre-budget announcement, the government will also provide $400 million from the Powering the Regions Fund to support existing industry through an Industrial Transformation Stream.
The first act for a net zero statutory body will be to recommend to the Governor-General David Hurley to establish an interim Net Zero Executive Agency from July 1.
The creation of such an authority to support workers in emissions-intensive sectors has been the ultimate aim of the specially tasked Net Zero Taskforce which has been operating out of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (PM&C) since last September as an intensive whole-of-government exercise.
The National Net Zero Authority will be charged with helping workers access new employment, skills and support, support regions and communities take advantage of new clean energy industries, and assist investors and companies to engage with net zero opportunities.
It will work with state, territory and local governments, existing regional bodies, unions, industry, investors, First Nations groups and others.
The interim executive agency, which will also be housed in PM&C, will head up work towards the final design and establishment of the legislated National Net Zero Authority.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
