National energy transition authority welcomed by ag industry

Farmers welcome national energy transition authority

Jamieson Murphy
Karen Barlow
By Jamieson Murphy, and Karen Barlow
Updated May 5 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:04pm
THE federal government will establish a national energy transition authority, which will be charged with ensuring workers, industries and communities are not left behind in the pursuit of net zero carbon goals.

