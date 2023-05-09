El Nino impact should be more apparent by winter

Also unusual for a developing El Nino, the western Pacific (Coral Sea, Tasman Sea) remains mostly warmer than normal, which adds uncertainty into any normal El Nino prediction. Regardless of whether this persists or not, the very warm water in the eastern Pacific should be more than sufficient to push the Pacific Ocean into an official El Nino as early as June. This is reinforced by a large area of warm sub-surface water in the tropical Pacific near the International Date Line. This should upwell in the coming weeks and months, helping to maintain the warm water anomalies and the El Nino pattern. So, by winter the impacts of the El Nino should become more apparent.