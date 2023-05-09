Farm Online

El Nino pattern persists despite warm water anomalies

By Don White, Weatherwatch
May 9 2023 - 12:00pm
El Nino impact should be more apparent by winter
The Pacific Ocean has continued to warm up across the eastern equatorial region, which is typical of a developing El Nino situation. Cool water persists in the north east Pacific off the North American coastline, which is unusual in an El Nino, but elsewhere much of the eastern Pacific Ocean is well above average. The warm water off the South American coastline is likely to spread westwards across the surface further in the coming months.

