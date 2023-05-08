Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Slugs march north and west into medium rainfall zones

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
Updated May 8 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wimmera farmer Tim Rethus is frustrated by high slug levels. Photo by Gregor Heard.
Wimmera farmer Tim Rethus is frustrated by high slug levels. Photo by Gregor Heard.

SLUGS are causing severe damage to emerging crop, particularly broadleaf and pasture species, across south-eastern Australia as farmers race to keep ahead of the problem with heavy baiting programs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.