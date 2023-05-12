Grains industry news in brief 12.5.23

Market access council appointed
Grains Australia has announced the appointment of 11 industry representatives to its newly established Grains Market Access Council (GMAC).
Council members include experts from across the supply chain and one representative from each of the existing Grains Australia Commodity Councils.
Members of the new GMAC include:
Grains Australia said the appointments were made following expression of interest (EOI) processes and review of all applications by a selection panel which focused on knowledge of trade and market access matters for the Australian grain industry.
GMAC joins Grains Australia's other commodity councils for wheat, barley and oats, which were established last year.
The role of GMAC is to provide strategic advice to the Grains Australia Board on trade and market access matters, to ensure efficient coordination of whole-of-industry responses to trade and market access objectives and priorities, and to provide a consistent and communicative approach to key stakeholders.
It will follow up on many of the functions of the former Grains Industry Market Access Forum, which was one of the bodies absorbed into Grains Australia when it formed.
FAR appointment
The Foundation for Arable Research (FAR) Australia have appointed veteran ag researcher Ben Jones as senior research manager.
Nick Poole, FAR Australia's managing director said Dr Jones' skills and expertise will add significantly to the organisation's skills set in higher science, precision agriculture (PA) as well as in the crop modelling space.
"We are delighted to welcome Ben to the FAR Australia team," Mr Poole said.
"Ben brings with him a wealth of both boots-on-the-ground farming experience along with a breadth of knowledge in software development in PA and research agronomy more generally."
Dr Jones' primary focus will be to lead one of the Grains Research and Development Corporation's (GRDC) latest investments: Predicting wheat production and development in high yield potential environments.
LA Judge Award
Young Tasmanian baker Bjarke Svendsgaard has claimed the 2023 LA Judge Award for Baking Apprentice of the Year.
The LA Judge Award has been running for well over 50 years to advance the skills of young bakers and identify future baking industry trailblazers.
READ MORE:
Mr Svendsgaard, from Olivers Latrobe Cafe Bakery in Latrobe, was officially announced the winner at a gala event in Sydney on May 11.
Bjarke triumphed after a hard-fought contest at the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC) Sydney Pilot Bakery between 9-11 May.
LA Judge Award Director Ken Quail said AEGIC was proud to foster innovation among young bakers and encourage them to push the baking industry forward.
"This event is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young bakers to develop their talents and make important connections with industry leaders," he said.
GPA, Nufarm scholarship
Grain Producers Australia is calling for nominations to participate in a new and unique scholarship program, developed in conjunction with Nufarm, focused on developing grains industry talent and producing future leaders.
GPA and Nufarm are combining to launch the initiative, with a uniquely grains-focused leadership program that's seeking applications from interested industry participants.
GPA Chair, Barry Large, said the new Paddock to Parliament Grains Advocacy Scholarship provides a pragmatic opportunity to learn directly from, and be mentored by, experienced advocates.
"We want to promote diversity of leadership and welcome interest and applications from women and others from diverse backgrounds, looking to become future industry leaders," he said.
The scholarship will see two successful applicants win a $15,000 bursary each, cash and in-kind.
The scholars will identify an issue connected to the grains industry, and/or their farming business and then develop and work with experienced advocates, on a plan to try to influence a solution.
Alternative protein funding down
There was a significant drop in investment capital for alternative protein projects globally in 2022, dropping to $4.3 billion according to Food Business News.
This represents a big drop on recent years, however most surveyed remain optimistic about the sector.
Plant-based meat, egg and dairy businesses still attracted the greatest amount of investment above laboratory raised meat and the emerging fermented protein space, where meat substitutes are created via fermentation.
Budget boost
The international crop research sector was pleased with the Federal budget, which saw an increase of nearly 10 percent in the funding for the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR). The Federal Budget has increased the allocation to ACIAR from $102.612 million in 2022-2023 to A$113.149 million in 2023-24.
The amount of funding from additional external funding has also increased from $8.314 million to $9.363 million.
Overall, this has delivered close to 10% for more collaborative international research.
"The Federal Government is to be congratulated for an increase that will bring an even greater impact on poverty reduction and improved livelihoods, through more productive and sustainable agriculture," said Colin Chartres, chief executive of the Crawford Fund, which works closely with ACIAR.
New GrainGrowers board members
The official Mark Allison era at GrainGrowers quietly officially ended last week, with new board directors elected to replace him and fellow outgoing independent director Fiona Nash.
Agribusiness identities Richard Norton and Jane Bennett have been appointed as the new independent directors on the eight member board, which also features six grower directors.
Mr Allison was chief executive of GrainGrowers from 2010 to 2014 but remained as a non-executive director until late last year when he stepped down.
He has since been with the organisation in an advisory role since stepping down from the board.
The new appointments were made after an independent board selection process.
Dr Norton has held executive positions in retail, innovation, logistics, marketing and agribusiness for over 30 years. He is currently the chief executive of Food Agility, delivering innovation programs for the Australian agrifood industry and was previously the managing director of Meat and Livestock Australia from 2014-19.
Ms Bennett has over 30 years of experience working in agrifood businesses across Tasmania and the United Kingdom.
She is the current chair of Hop Products Australia and is a non-executive director of Nuffield Australia.
She previously held the position of managing director of Tas Foods and was a non-executive director for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, CSIRO, Tasmanian Ports Corporation and the Australian Farm Institute.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.