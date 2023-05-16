THE GRAIN growing sector will sit down with the Federal Government to gain a greater understanding of exactly how the government's plans to beef up the biosecurity sector will be funded.
Grain Producers Australia said that based on the total value of last year's record crop of $28 billion the proposed increase in government levies would represent an extra $28.56 million raised from grain growers, based on the new levy rate of 1.122 per cent, versus the current rate of 1.02pc.
GPA chief executive Colin Bettles said at face value this arrangement would leave the grains sector shouldering the load of funding agriculture's increased share of the costs.
"The devil's in the detail and we need to clear up exactly what is happening as grains wasn't listed in the minister's budget fact sheets," he said.
"Based on that figure of more than $28 million it looks as if we would be responsible for about 60pc, of the $47.5m forecast per year to be collected across all ag producers."
Grains' contribution would unlikely to be as large each year given the 2022-23 season used as a point of reference was a record, however GPA chairman Barry Large said the figures meant his organisation would be seeking clarification as to how the funds would be spent.
"This is a disproportionate share for grains and at present we don't know if this helps increase grains-specific preventative measures and safeguards to stop the devastating social and economic impacts of tiny hitchhiker pest such as Khapra beetle," Mr Large said.
Mr Large said while exotic diseases such as foot and mouth disease or lumpy skin disease had garnered many of the headlines regarding agricultural biosecurity risk, plant pest responses also required significant investment.
"It's important to remember whilst trying to prevent the potential outbreak of FMD or lumpy skin disease recently, we've actually been managing the biggest plant pest response in the nation's history, with varroa mite."
However, he said the publicity surrounding FMD had not been a bad thing for those looking to bolster biosecurity spending.
"The public debate about livestock risks has helped raise greater community awareness about the importance of biosecurity and the need to take it more seriously; not only for farmers, but in the national interest."
Mr Bettles said GPA would continue to lobby to see other sectors pick up some of the funding slack.
"GPA has been advocating for a biosecurity levy to be introduced on imported sea containers, to make the system more equitable, but this wasn't delivered in the budget."
"The container levy would mean risk-creators can make a fairer contribution.
"Grain producers already pay levies to fund emergency biosecurity management responses, but there's no such levy on importers, to share the significant costs of eradication."
"Unlike producers who pay these direct levies, the risk-creators also don't live with the dire consequences of an incursion such as Khapra beetle, which would be a $15.5 billion hit for the Australian grains industry, our communities and the national economy."
Mr Bettles said the grains industry would also like a say on the use of the increased levies.
"These additional funds are being re-directed from growers to the Agriculture Department, but we don't know what this money will deliver, or if it'll just subsidise existing government services."
"To ensure this approach is maintained, grain growers need to have a clear and direct say on why and how much levies are collected, but also the oversight and spending of these funds, working in partnership.
"Anything short of that is just a tax and essentially breaks the spirit of this agreement."
He said he was confident of getting a good hearing with agriculture minister Murray Watt.
"Mr Watt has been very genuine and pragmatic in his approach to problem solving, including on biosecurity, since becoming agriculture minister."
"We hope this positive and genuine collaboration continues with the minister listening to, and hearing, our serious concerns about this proposed levy on the grain producers GPA represents."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
