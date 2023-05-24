Farm Online
Don't rely on a premium for lowering methane: Simon Quilty's Churchill research

By Shan Goodwin
Updated May 25 2023 - 9:44am, first published 9:43am
An analysis by Simon Quilty as part of a Churchill fellowship shows Australian retail prices are actually among the lowest in the world.
CONSUMERS worldwide are not willing to pay a premium for carbon-neutral red meat and given the expectation of higher prices for steaks and chops for at least the next four years, it is unlikely they will during that time frame.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

