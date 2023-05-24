Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Big push to expand broadacre cropping on cattle country in the NT

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 24 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keen farmers attend a field day at Daly Waters in the NT where trial crops were successfully grown on wet season rain alone.
Keen farmers attend a field day at Daly Waters in the NT where trial crops were successfully grown on wet season rain alone.

The Northern Territory has a plan to make cotton king if the lucrative onshore gas industry fails.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.