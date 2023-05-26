Farm Online
Good price of $7226/ac paid for tightly held land in the far south-west

By Chris McLennan
May 27 2023 - 8:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
The farm block on five titles fronts the Princes Highway. Picture from Miller Whan and John of Mount Gambier
The farm block on five titles fronts the Princes Highway. Picture from Miller Whan and John of Mount Gambier

A small piece of grazing country has sold for a mighty $7226 per acre near Dartmoor pressed against the Victorian/SA border.

