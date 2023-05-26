A small piece of grazing country has sold for a mighty $7226 per acre near Dartmoor pressed against the Victorian/SA border.
There is no house but the 188 hectare (292 acre) block does adjoin the Princes Highway.
Agents say it is rare for any farming land to become available in the tightly held Greenwald/Drik Drik district.
Average annual rainfall in the district is around 780mm.
It was sold for $2,110,000 by Miller Whan and John of Mount Gambier.
Drik Drik is believed to have been named from a local Aboriginal word for stones.
The versatile block across five titles was seen as suitable for both fattening or breeding of cattle or sheep.
Power passed the block along the highway and good water supplies were provided.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
