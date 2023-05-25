Farm Online
Spray drift management tool set to expand following successful pilot

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
May 25 2023 - 2:30pm
Innovations, such as selective sprayers are helping farmers combat the problem of spray drift. Photo supplied.
Innovations, such as selective sprayers are helping farmers combat the problem of spray drift. Photo supplied.

FARMERS nationally will now be able to participate in the Spray Drift Management Tool (SDMT) program, which has initially been run as a pilot project in NSW.

