Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Radical animal activists pose as tradies to harass farmers

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated May 26 2023 - 10:30am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Radical animal activists pose as tradies to harass farmers
Radical animal activists pose as tradies to harass farmers

THE tactics of radical animal activists have been revealed in parliament, ranging from stalking and threats over social media to posing as tradesmen to get access to government offices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.