Fonterra's FY24 price and investment outcomes announced

By Jeanette Severs
Updated May 26 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 6:00pm
Picture via Shutterstock
Fonterra has announced an opening 2023/24 season forecast Farmgate Milk Price of $7.25 to $8.75 per kg Milk Solids, with a midpoint of $8.00 per kgMS.

