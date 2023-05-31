Farm Online
Home/Dairy
Comment

Supermarket bid for Saputo plants a worry

By By Rick Gladigau, Australian Dairy Farmers President
Updated June 2 2023 - 9:45am, first published June 1 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's competition watchdog is considering Coles' proposed acquisition of two milk processing facilities from Saputo. File pictures
Australia's competition watchdog is considering Coles' proposed acquisition of two milk processing facilities from Saputo. File pictures

World Milk Day (June 1) is a day when we celebrate a nutritious food that makes for a healthier world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.