Wool classers raise concerns over facilities and shed culture

VN
By Victoria Nugent
May 30 2023 - 6:45am
Workplace culture and poor facilities could be pushing classers out of wool sheds.
Workplace cultural issues and inadequate facilities could be contributing to the loss of wool classers from the industry, a survey of professional classers conducted by the Australian Wool Exchange has found.

VN

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

