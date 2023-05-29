Workplace cultural issues and inadequate facilities could be contributing to the loss of wool classers from the industry, a survey of professional classers conducted by the Australian Wool Exchange has found.
Although AWEX has more than 14,500 registered wool classers the past 15 years have seen about 500 classers let their registration lapse each year, prompting the industry survery.
AWEX CEO Mark Grave said the Australian wool industry had global reputation of having the best prepared wool in the world due to its skilled wool shed staff.
"The availability of trained and skilled staff is under increasing pressure and attracting the next generation of wool shed staff is a serious concern for the industry," he said.
"What is pleasing is the increasing number of women working in the wool industry, at all levels, and this is a positive influence."
According to the survey 95 per cent of respondents would recommend pursuing a career in the wool industry but inadequate and poorly maintained facilities and issues such as drug and alcohol abuse, harassment and bullying were raised as key challenges.
Classers expressed that concerns that the industry must be proactive to maintain a positive and safe culture in the wool shed and send a message of zero tolerance to harassment, bullying and drug and alcohol use.
In terms of facilities, maintenance of the wool shed and WHS briefings before shearing starts were raised as a way of having an immediate and lasting impact on the wool shed work force and culture.
The provision of secure toilets, showers and accommodation, lunch and wash-up facilities regardless of the gender of the team has been raised as an essential to improve the wool shed environment.
AWEX has committed to working with industry bodies and associations to develop awareness and structures to support and drive a positive culture and environment in the wake of the survey results.
The survey received 356 responses, representing 4.2 per cent of the 8,300 professional classer and Masterclasser.
Former wool classer Alison Shaw, based at Tambo, Queensland said wool classing was a tough gig and it was more likely the lifestyle made it harder to retain workers.
"You're away, you're staying in quarters, you're working in a hard and cold environment in winter... sleeping out of a swag," she said.
"I think there are a lot of growers trying to improve conditions, realising that they do need to and I hope they're the majority.
"I think people probably leave the industry because it's a hard job.
"You do so much travelling, it's not conducive to family life.
"I became a wool classer because I loved wool and I really enjoyed pulling a clip together, making sure the clip was well handled and the lines were well presented.
