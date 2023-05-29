Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Barley boost, canola under pressure as grain markets drift

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
May 30 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian grain growers will be closely monitoring crop condition in the northern hemisphere in the lead up to their harvest. Photo by Gregor Heard.
Australian grain growers will be closely monitoring crop condition in the northern hemisphere in the lead up to their harvest. Photo by Gregor Heard.

AN EQUAL mix of positive and negative production news on either side of the Atlantic Ocean, combined with the extension of the Black Sea corridor sending Ukrainian grain to the world has meant the grain market continues to wait for a definitive market move leading into the critical northern hemisphere harvest period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.