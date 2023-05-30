Budding farmers unable to afford their dreams through soaring land prices could consider a future in horticulture.
For under $1 million they can be their own boss on their own land to jump-start their farming career.
They would be following the well worn path of the famous Sunraysia "blockies" who created a thriving industry in the desert.
Offers of over $850,000 are being asked for an irrigated vineyard at Red Cliffs, just south of Mildura.
For that price, the new owner gets a fully producing table grape operation with a three-bedroom brick home plus all the gear needed to get cracking.
The sale includes the property's cool room, packing shed, workshop and extensive irrigation network.
Set on seven hectares (17 acres) just 5km from Red Cliffs, the vineyard is within walking distance of the Murray River.
"The property is ideal for someone looking to become self employed," Tony Roccisano from Professionals Mildura Real Estate said.
Aussie table grape growers produced almost 200,000 tonnes of table grapes in 2021/2022 across 25,000 hectares of grapes, most grown for export.
Those early Sunraysia blockies have been transitioning out of dried fruit and wine grapes to the more lucrative table grapes worth more than $770 million in 2021/2022.
This Red Cliffs block is planted to 14 acres of Crimson Seedless and two acres of Globe on Paulsen rootstock.
Improvements include a 100' x 40' clear span packing shed with 40'x40' 60-80 pallet cool room, four-bay 40' x 30' Colorbond enclosed workshop and three-bay implement shed.
Agents say the vineyard is well maintained under drip irrigation with a fertigation system and access to 60 megalitres of irrigation water.
Several water storage tanks and solar panels installed on both the home and the packing shed.
For more information contact Mr Roccisano on 0418 502101.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
