Project registration: Will you do that yourself, appoint a project developer or join an aggregator's project? The Webbs started themselves then appointed a service provider to do audits.

Project cost structure: Will you opt for higher upfront costs but a lower commission on ACCUs, vice versa or a one-off fee for service. The Webbs opted for the lowest percentage ACCU commission.

Project proponent: Some service providers require taking ownership of the project. It's registered in their name and credits are issued in their name. That has significant tax and change of ownership risk implications to the producer. The Webbs wanted to retain ownership and maximum flexibility.