Two dairy farmers are inducted into WestVic Dairy's Honour Board

By Jeanette Severs
June 1 2023 - 11:00am
WestVic Dairy hosted local dairy farmers and supporters with an award dinner, NiteMooves, at Noorat, on May 24.

