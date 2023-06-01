WestVic Dairy hosted local dairy farmers and supporters with an award dinner, NiteMooves, at Noorat, on May 24.
Among the awardees, local dairy farmers Andrea Vallance and John Dalton were announced as the 2023 Dairy Honour Board inductees, recognising their outstanding commitment to the industry and local community.
John and Kathy Dalton farm at Naringal near Warrnambool in Victoria, employing full time staff.
The 240-hectare farm has 500 cows, averaging about 550 kilograms of milk solids, and a three-year-old 60-unit rotary dairy.
Mr Dalton was also elected to Fonterra Australia Suppliers' Council from 2009 to 2011, including the role as Chairman.
Andrea Vallance is a dairy farmer at Nirranda, milking 650 cows with her husband, Bruce. She is also chair of DemoDairy Foundation.
In 2012, Ms Vallance joined the staff at Timboon P-12 College, to coordinate, in partnership with WestVic Dairy, an agriculture and horticulture program across the year levels.
The Timboon Agriculture Project (TAP) remains a partnership between the Timboon P-12 School and local industries and community, resulting in significant improvements in student learning outcomes and engagement.
TAP encourages the study of maths and science subjects by senior students and promotes agriculture as an engaging career, through applied learning.
In 2016, Ms Vallance spoke in Canberra at the Conference of the Primary Industries Education Foundation Australia to showcase this innovative curriculum model.
NiteMooves also saw MC Tom Newton, from MaxCare, interview a panel of three past Great South West Dairy Awards winners. Jorge Massa (2017 Employee of the Year), Kevin Wines (2018 Farm Business Managers of the Year along with his wife Claire), and Mark Billing (2022 Honour Board inductee) shared their experiences applying for the awards.
The trio also provided an insight into what they have been doing since receiving their Great South West Dairy Awards.
Jacqui Suares, Chair of WestVic, also announced the winners the Farm Photo Awards.
Lachlan Tindall received the Farm Photo Ward and Sarah Jane Rea was awarded runner-up.
