Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

Perenjori farmer, Phil Logue's unique approach to sheep

By Brooke Littlewood
June 4 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weelhamby farm manager Phil Logue with his kelpie Jack.
Weelhamby farm manager Phil Logue with his kelpie Jack.

A new player in the agricultural game has its future set on sheep - just not in the market one would expect.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.