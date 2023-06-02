Farm Online
Burra Foods FY24 milk offer lower than FY23

Jeanette Severs
By Jeanette Severs
Updated June 2 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 12:30pm
Burra Foods CEO Stewart Carson has announced a lower-than-last-season FY24 opening milk price, citing global impacts shaped the company's offer.

