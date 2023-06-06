Farm Online
ABARES flags end to three years of bumper crops

By Gregor Heard
June 6 2023 - 1:00pm
Barley is likely to be the star performer this year, with ABARES forecasting a 4pc increase in plantings due to its ability to better tolerate dry conditions. File photo.
Barley is likely to be the star performer this year, with ABARES forecasting a 4pc increase in plantings due to its ability to better tolerate dry conditions. File photo.

AUSTRALIAN winter crop production is set to drop by a whopping 34 per cent according to the latest Australian Bureau of Agricultural Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) crop report, however in spite of the falls it will still sit at around the long-term average mark.

