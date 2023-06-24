Almonds make $7 million investment in global markets

Surging production of Australian almonds has spurred a $7 million export investment in the important southern Australian export crop.
Delivered through Hort Innovation and led by the Almond Board of Australia, the $7 million program aims to increase almond exports by at least 50,000 tonnes over the next three years and push export sales beyond $1 billion.
Almond Board of Australia chief executive officer Tim Jackson said following the past five years of planting, the production of Australian almonds was forecast to reach 200,000 tonnes by 2025.
"Total shipments will need to grow by at least 50,000 tonnes to meet the supply growth of industry - which is what this program is here to do," Mr Fifield said.
Under the program, industry and Hort Innovation are working together to prime the Australian almond sector for growth amid a 118 per cent rise in overseas demand over the past decade.
From exporting 52,795 tonnes in 2013 to 115,049 tonnes in 2022, the almond industry is gearing up for further expansion.
Hort Innovation chief executive officer Brett Fifield said trade development programs were a key tool to grow demand for Australian produce in international markets.
"The almond industry have already seen significant growth in their export figures over the past 20 years, and this investment clearly signals that they are not slowing down anytime soon," Mr Fifield said.
"This $7m program will take the almond industry's exports to the next level."
The program will be used for market access and development activities including participation in trade shows and missions, educational messaging about health benefits and engagement with key trade stakeholders.
Riverland of South Australia almond grower and ABA director, Brendan Sidhu, said that developing new, emerging and existing markets was the core priority for the industry.
"With a significant increase in plantings over the past five years, growers are looking to our marketers to maximise the return to growers by seeking out the most lucrative markets," Mr Sidhu said.
"Our previous industry trade program has been a pioneer in developing markets in more than 50 countries, so we look forward to building on that track record with the new program."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.