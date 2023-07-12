Sheep race delivery system catching on

Modular sheep race delivery systems designed to make shearing less backbreaking work are catching on, as growers and shearers embrace the innovation.
Australian Wool Innovation has been working with six engineering companies across the country to roll out modular races that deliver the sheep to the shearer, eliminating the need to catch and drag the animals.
The vast majority of the units have been manufactured in regional locations including Naracoorte in South Australia, Wagga Wagga and Condobolin in NSW, Kyabram in Victoria and Darkan in Western Australia.
AWI's general manager for grower services and market intelligence Stephen Feighan said over the past 12 months more than 100 modules have been purchased across Australia.
"The system's effectiveness and flexibility is proving popular with growers and shearers who have seen the units at field days, conferences and demonstration days," he said.
"Enquiries continue from growers and industry wishing to retrofit the system in sheds or on mobile trailers."
ProWay Livestock Equipment, based in Wagga Wagga, NSW, has been designing shearing sheds that integrate a race delivery system, as well as transportable modules.
ProWay marketing manager Patrick Ryan said a major advantage in its design is the integrated modular components which make up the board assembly and lane delivery.
"This assists us design into traditional shearing sheds as well as supply fully assembled transportable units," he said.
"The delivery lane is easily adjustable in width to facilitate better flow of various size sheep and the lane itself is fully clad with cypress pine ensuring a high quality finish.
"ProWay designs are led by specific client requirements and through prototyping our own lane delivery system we've had strong interest from wool growers around the country."
The company's first major fit out is scheduled for install in September in central NSW and features a six stand lane delivery board in a straight configuration.
There are also a number of other lane delivery shearing sheds in pipeline ranging from four to six stand fit outs in Victoria, NSW and Queensland.
"Demand for shearing sheds and yards is strong to the point that our manufacturing and install queue has pushed out to 2025," Mr Ryan said.
"We're scaling up capacity to increase our production and are hiring more fabricators, contractors and production staff to keep up with demand."
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au
