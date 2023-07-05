Farm Online
Regional renewable project review after landholder power line fury at consultation

Jamieson Murphy
Jamieson Murphy
Updated July 6 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 7:30am
The review comes in response to the white-hot anger of landholders protesting transmission lines running through their land. File photo.
The review comes in response to the white-hot anger of landholders protesting transmission lines running through their land. File photo.

HOW regional communities are consulted about renewable energy projects will be the focus of a government review, following the white-hot anger of landholders protesting transmission lines running through their land.

