Grain deal can operate without Russia: Zelensky

Updated July 18 2023 - 8:51am, first published 8:21am
For the past year, Ukraine has been able to export grain through the Black Sea under the deal. (AP PHOTO)
A Black Sea grain shipment deal must continue and could operate without Russian participation after Moscow's withdrawal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says.

