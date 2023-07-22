Farm Online
Is nanotechnology the next big R&D breakthrough for cotton?

By Sandra Godwin
July 22 2023 - 2:00pm
Earlier this year, Dr Cong Vu won the ABARES Science and Innovation Awards and received a grant from the Cotton Research and Development Corporation (CRDC) to continue his novel research.
Nanotechnology for managing plant stress is an emerging field of research that could pay dividends for Australia's cotton growers.

