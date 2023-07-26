Willinga at Juandah Plains to showcase campdrafting at its best

The equine centre at Juandah Plains boasts campdraft and cutting arenas, ten luxury horse stables and training facilities. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Willinga Pastoral Co

The inaugural Willinga at Juandah Plains Campdraft, which will be taking place from Wednesday, September 6 through Saturday, September 9, is expected to be the first of many to be held at Juandah Plains, in Wandoan, Queensland.

Event coordinator Courtney Turvey said the competitors will be vying for more than $300,000 in prizemoney, trophy buckles and saddles; against the stunning backdrop of the rich brigalow belt in Western Queensland.

"Terry Snows' Willinga Park vision is set for its Queensland debut along with event partner Pilatus. All the action is being broadcast via livestream and the competition program will run over four days, attracting some of the best industry riders and performance horse flesh in the sport," Mrs Turvey said.

Events will get underway from 6am on September 6, with the first round of McKechnie Earthmoving Open Campdraft and a competitor meal that evening.

From 6am on September 7, the second round will continue, which will be followed by the first round of the Colliers Agri Business Maiden Campdraft.

The competition program is the third richest in Australia, and is looking to attract young and old riders and exciting performance horse flesh in the sport. - Event coordinator Courtney Turvey.

On September 8 the Open and Maiden rounds will be completed, and on sundown, revellers can enjoy music by Wallumbilla-based artist Russell Dewhurst.

The super Saturday showcase on September 9 will kick off from 7.30am with the Sandon Glenoch Angus and Dulverton Ladies Shootout, followed by the completion of the Maiden campdraft and Shepherds Electrical Maiden 4 Maiden Shootout.

A grand parade will be held on the Saturday afternoon with horsemen and women to then vye for one of the richest Open campdraft events in Australia.

To round out the 2023 competition, riders will team up for the fun-filled Pumps n Solar Teams event where they'll ride for an estimated $30,000 in prizemoney.

Inaugural event partners can enjoy the Condabri Beef Sponsor Marquee to watch all the action and listen to the sweet vocals of 2014 'The Voice Australia' Top 10 Finalist Holly Tapp, after which they can rest up in the Oly Homes Glamping area.

On the Saturday night, spectators and competitors alike can soak in the atmosphere of the free open-air concert by red-hot country band Route 33 performing into the late hours.

Support has flown in thick and fast for the inaugural Willinga at Juandah Plains Campdraft, taking place from September 6 to September 9. Picture supplied

The equestrian park at Juandah Plains boasts campdraft and cutting arenas, ten luxury horse stables and training facilities.



Nominations for the Willinga at Juandah Plains Campdraft will open on Campdraft Central from 7am on Tuesday, August 1, and will close off at 7pm on Thursday, August 3.



Adding to the overall excitement of the occasion, the directors of Willinga Park will offer buyers a sale incentive run in conjunction with this maiden campdraft event for any of the horses purchased through the Willinga Park Sale.

To stay up-to-date with the latest event news Like and follow the Willinga Park Facebook page or visit willingapark.com.au.

For further information please contact event competition secretary Lauren Newton, 0428 998 796, or Willinga Pastoral Co general manager Andrew Turvey, 0428 966 795.

