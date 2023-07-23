A productive dryland cropping portfolio has hit the market in the tightly held Avon region north-east of Perth in Western Australia.
Darren Best's Silverback Farms takes in a total of 1654 hectares (4087 acres) which is used to produce high yielding crops including canola, wheat, barley and oaten hay.
The aggregation includes four holdings known as Maslens (765ha), Slaters (529ha), Williams (257ha) and Valley (103ha).
An expressions of interest campaign for the sale has been launched by LAWD closing on August 14.
Agents say Silverback Farms is an outlier in terms of scale and performance for the region.
Buyers can purchase the aggregation as a going concern, including land, improvements, livestock, plant and equipment, and machinery, as well as seed, fertiliser and chemical on hand.
LAWD director Simon Wilkinson said he expected Silverback Farms to attract high levels of interest from nearby farming families seeking expansion, as well as institutional investors.
"This blue-chip property has been transformed into a highly efficient broad hectare cropping operation, featuring high quality soil types, operational infrastructure and structural improvements to enhance on-farm efficiencies," Mr Wilkinson said.
"Significant improvements include machinery shedding, new grain storage silos, new hay shedding, fertiliser storage facilities and a main residence."
That new hay shedding can house 7500 large square bales and there are two shearing sheds on the properties.
"Discerning buyers looking to diversify income may also be interested in transferring the licensed gravel pit currently extracting approximately 2000 tonnes of gravel per week," Mr Wilkinson said.
Silverback Farms, located on 633 Chitty Road, Toodyay, is in the Avon River catchment region, which features several creeks and reliable annual rainfall of around 610mm.
It is also located close to a number of processing facilities including Co-Operative Bulk Handling sites, the Metro Grain Centre at Forrestfield, Muchea Livestock Centre and the Kwinana Port at Rockingham.
Silverback Farms is being offered for sale in-one-line or as separate assets.
For more information contact LAWD's Danny Thomas on 0439 349977 or Simon Wilkinson 0456 758341..
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
