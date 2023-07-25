Negotiations are continuing on the 1835 hectare (4535 acre) Central Queensland cattle and cropping property Cambridge Downs, which was passed in for $9.45 million at an auction on Tuesday.
Located in the tightly held Orion district 48km south east of Springsure and 39km north west of Rolleston, the property, the freehold property was offered by the Tincknell family.
There were three registered bidders at the auction conducted in Emerald by Grant Veivers and Ben Forrest from Resolute Property Group.
Cambridge Downs consists of predominantly self-mulching open downs soils interspersed with tea tree and coolibah, along with small areas of scrub influence.
Some 1180ha (2915 acres) has been developed for cropping, of which 100ha can be irrigated.
At present there is 120ha planted to oats, 740ha to chickpeas and 320ha with sorghum.
The balance includes 600ha (1500 acres) of grazing country with growing buffel and blue grasses as well as other improved and natural species.
There are currently 125 breeders, 25 replacement heifers, 105 weaners and 17 bulls running on the property.
Cambridge Downs is watered by four bores that are reticulated to multiple tanks and troughs through 63mm poly pipe.
The irrigation system includes a 2290 megalitre capacity dam and a 567m span Reinke centre pivot.
The average annual rainfall is considered a reliable 26 inches (660mm).
The 12 well fenced paddocks have four barbed wires on steel posts with box and cattle rail end assemblies. Most of the fences have been renewed in the past nine years.
Improvements include a large 62x21m machinery shed that was built in 2022, a 30x10m workshop, 1600 tonnes of silo grain storage, a grain shed, a container used for chemical storage, steel cattle yards, and an airstrip.
The air-conditioned five bedroom, two bathroom main house also has an office and a garage.
There is also an air-conditioned four bedroom workers' cottage.
Contact Grant Veivers, 0429 844 585, or Ben Forrest, 0427 580 000, Rural Property Group.
