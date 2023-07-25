Farm Online
Negotiations continue on high quality Central Qld property Cambridge Downs


By Mark Phelps
July 25 2023 - 1:30pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Negotiations are continuing on the 1835 hectare Central Queensland property Cambridge Downs, which was passed in at auction on Tuesday. Picture supplied
Negotiations are continuing on the 1835 hectare (4535 acre) Central Queensland cattle and cropping property Cambridge Downs, which was passed in for $9.45 million at an auction on Tuesday.

