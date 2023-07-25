The Woolmark Company has tapped into the hype around the new Barbie movie, using artificial intelligence to generate designs for Woolgrower Barbie, a fashion forward producer championing her industry.
The AI-generated images show Barbie clad in stylish wool fashions in shades of pink, while surrounded by sheep in the Australian countryside.
The gimmick quickly created a buzz on social media after it was first shared by The Woolmark Company, Australian Wool Innovation's marketing arm, on Monday.
"Barbie is ready for her new career as a passionate woolgrower," the post read.
"Her mission? To celebrate the magic of slow fashion and advocate for wool's eco-credentials from farm to your wardrobe."
The images have been engaged with by thousands of internet users and shared broadly by members of the industry including wool growers, livestock agents and shearers.
AWI general manager for marketing Laura Armstrong said global style icon Barbie was known for having many successful, culturally relevant careers from detective to astronaut.
"So, to help usher Barbie into the new era of sustainable fashion, we thought we'd give her the chance to try her hand at wool growing," she said.
"We think she's the perfect ambassador to champion wool's eco-credentials.
"The image was generated by AI at no cost and is an example of how creativity and resourcefulness is key to creating opportunities to promote our fibre when working with restricted budgets."
While there is no real Woolgrower Barbie in the pipeline from American toy company Mattel as far as anyone is aware, social media users were quick to give the imaginary doll the tick of approval, asking where they could get one.
Wool producer and fashion designer Vanessa Bell said she thought it was clever of Woolmark to tap into the conversation going on around the Hollywood blockbuster, which has been described as feminist spin on the Barbie phenomenon.
"If we could get Barbie wearing woollen garments, that would be wonderful," she said.
"Any opportunity to get young women thinking about wool in a fun and fresh way is a great thing."
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au
