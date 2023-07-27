Water buyback fight ahead as states agree to basin plan extension

The basin state governments have all enthusiastically supported moves to extend the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, but a water buyback fight is once again bubbling away.
The federal government announced it would push out the plan's mid-2024 deadline to give the states more time to recover water.
Historically, getting the basin states to consent to changes to the plan has been politically fraught. But all have agreed to negotiate an extension with the Commonwealth.
However the states, which are Labor governments, could come into conflict over the need for water buybacks.
Despite supporting the extension, Victorian Water Minister Harriet Shing declared her state was firmly against buybacks.
NSW Water Minister Rose Jackson did not respond to questions about her government's position on water buybacks, while her Queensland counterpart Glenn Butcher was also uncommitted to a policy position, instead preferring to await the outcome of the current voluntary buyback water tender.
South Australian Water Minister Susan Close said the former Coalition government had "failed miserably" and it was clear "voluntary buybacks will now be needed to deliver the plan".
Federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek has indicated buybacks were a possibility. The federal government is expected to pair the plan's extension with changes to the Water Act, in a bid to remove legislation that restricts water buybacks.
The agriculture industry welcomed the extension, but urged all governments to walk away from the brewing buyback fight.
National Farmers' Federation president Fiona Simson said with the added flexibility "we can put buybacks in the bin for good" and focus on smart solutions.
"A mad sprint to the finish line that hurts communities was never the right answer... this is an opportunity to give water saving projects more time to materialise," Ms Simson said.
NSW Irrigators' Council acting chief executive Christine Freak agreed the additional time gave governments the opportunity to do the right thing by regional communities.
"There are other options to deliver the remainder of the Basin Plan without one more drop coming from food and fibre production," Ms Freak said.
Ricegrowers' Association president Peter Herrmann said the extension of time would "allow everyone to take a deep breath".
"Time is the only way to ensure good water saving projects can be completed, and communities aren't punished," Mr Herrman said.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
