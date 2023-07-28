Farm Online
A group of disaffected VFF members is pressing ahead with an EGM to spill the board

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
July 28 2023 - 11:00am
Former VFF director, Egg Council president Meg Parkinson says the appointment of a new member of the board breached the Corporations Act. Picture by Andrew Miller
The disaffected group of Victorian grain growers says it's going ahead with plans to call an extraordinary general meeting to spill the Victorian Farmers Federation board and executive.

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

