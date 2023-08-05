One of the world's biggest wool buyers has been linked to the sale of the Edgar family's historic holding at Harrow in the state's west.
Australia's largest importer of wool into China, Qingnan Wen from Jiangsu-based Tianyu Wool has been a regular buyer of large grazing properties in the west.
In the past Mr Wen has been involved with the sales of Mawallok near Beaufort, the Lal Lal Estate at Yendon (near Ballarat), and also Mokanger and Lewana at Cavendish near Hamilton.
Nerrinyerie, located about 20km from Edenhope, has been held under the one family ownership for 146 years and takes in 1667 hectares (4120 acres) of prime grazing country.
TDC Livestock and Property ran an expressions of interest campaign for the sale, and it was expected to sell in the $20 million range.
Nerrinyerie is currently joining 8500 ewes with scope to build on those numbers.
Agents say the farm's pastures have been improved with regular fertiliser applications on established stands of Phalaris, rye, clovers, cocksfoot and lucerne being in "very good health".
Soils range from medium loams to heavy clay-based loams with portions of terra rossa.
Nerrinyerie has access to reliable bore water for stock water with dams acting as back up.
The majority of the 36 main paddocks are serviced by a lane way system.
Nerrinyerie's four-bedroom stone homestead has been renovated with views over sweeping lawns and a private lake.
A second upgraded three-bedroom dwelling serves as a manager's home, with a two-bedroom cottage offering further accommodation.
Improvements include a new five-stand raised board woolshed with undercover yards.
Close to the new woolshed are containment feeding yards, including 2200 square metres of undercover pens and further backgrounding yards, giving a capacity for approximately 6000 lambs.
"Nerrinyerie was chosen by the founding graziers because of its production potential, and it has certainly proven to be a good decision," agents said.
"Nerrinyerie is a prized holding and well deserved of its reputation within the farming circles as being a property of great distinction."
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
