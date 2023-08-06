A large grazing farm hosting 16 wind turbines on the market near Ararat offers a unique opportunity for investors and farmers.
Buyers have offered the lure of guaranteed annual income of $220,000 plus from the wind farm, or almost $14,000 apiece.
The lease payments to the landowner rise every year with CPI adjustments.
It remains a productive working farm with more than 5000 sheep currently grazing under those giant structures across its 1017 hectares (2515 acres).
The Ararat wind farm incorporates 75 turbines and has been operational since 2017 with a designed life span of 25 years, although most of these projects are intended to continue for at least double that time.
The new owner of this Ararat grazing farm can look forward to at least 19 more years of lease payments, potentially earning the landowner more than $4 million on current terms.
It all adds up to a tempting sale for investors, made even more so by agents from Elders Real Estate who are offering the farm in two lots.
Wlldes is offered on 580ha (1435 acres) with six turbines.
Maloneys takes in 437ha (1080 acres) with 10 turbines.
Expressions of interest close on September 13.
Agents said the sale "offers an enticing prospect for commercial farmers and investors".
The farm blocks are about 10km to the north-east of Ararat.
Average annual rainfall is around 600mm with good water resources across the farm.
Wildes is subdivided into 13 paddocks with a dam in each.
Fencing is said to be good, across undulating land with productive grey loam soils with cropping potential.
The land rises to the hill country with timber stands and gullies.
Wildes is currently running 4000 fine wool Merinos.
Improvements include a three-stand wool shed with mains power, undercover yards, water tank with arrangements already made for mains water connection.
Maloneys has direct access over the road to Wildes.
Agents say the property ranges from flat ground to undulating steep hill country, featuring an all weather road along the ridge line.
It is currently running 1500 Merinos in two paddocks providing a sheltered environment for lambing down.
The property is watered via surface dams with excellent catchment and a heads of agreement with GWM water has been entered into for mains water connection.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.