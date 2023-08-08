Farm Online
Condobolin's Glenkerry an opportunity to hit the ground running

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
August 8 2023 - 3:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Glenkerry is an opportunity to hit the ground running with the property being offered with 2590 hectares of May/June planted wheat and barley crops. Picture supplied
Glenkerry is an opportunity to hit the ground running with the property being offered with 2590 hectares (6400 acres) of May/June planted wheat and barley crops. Picture supplied

Central West NSW's Glenkerry is an opportunity to hit the ground running with the property being offered with 2590 hectares (6400 acres) of May/June planted wheat and barley crops.

